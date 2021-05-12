The following is an update as of 4 pm on 12 May 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|473
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|160
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|28,776
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|13,904
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|5,935
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|157,973,438
|New cases
|677,545
|Deaths
|3,288,455
|Vaccine doses administered
|1,206,243,409
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
These statistics are really not very relevant with a government only looking to travellers as having covid. Are these people truly under quarantine and never leaving their hotels at anytime. This new respiratory illness that is so contagious is suspect. Ordinary flu doesn’t spread as quickly as this disease. Does Grenada even capability of testing for all the vovid variants??? If you are not publicizing the symptoms of covid constantly and insisting that the covid screening line be called, if it even exists anymore to screen for those who should be tested. All symptoms of covid are the same as flu, seasonal allergies, common cold. Do some tests.
Yay 0 cases!
and 473 in quarantine facilities…that seems appropriate! lol