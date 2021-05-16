The following is an update as of 4 pm on 15 May 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 0 • Imported 0 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 0 In quarantine facilities 237

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 161 • Imported 83 Recovered 160 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 29,297 Vaccinated (1st dose) 14,935 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 6,654

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 161,513,458 New cases 677,387 Deaths 3,352,109 Vaccine doses administered 1,264,164,553

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

