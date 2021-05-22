The following is an update as of 4 pm on 21 May 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|0
|• Imported
|0
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|0
|In quarantine facilities
|347
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|160
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|30,134
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|16,965
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|7,720
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|165,158,285
|New cases
|620,434
|Deaths
|3,425,017
|Vaccine doses administered
|1,448,242,899
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
I want to see a change in these statistics to show how many of the tests are locals and how many are tourists / travellers. It is important to see how vigilant you are being in testing residents of Grenada.