The following is an update as of 4 pm on 5 May 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|1
|• Imported
|1
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|1
|In quarantine facilities
|268
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|159
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|27,889
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|13,262
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|4,494
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|153,954,491
|New cases
|721,398
|Deaths
|3,221,052
|Vaccine doses administered
|1,121,499,817
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
