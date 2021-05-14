An open day featuring information relating to scholarships, job opportunities and the many programmes offered by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, is being hailed by the organisers.

The event was hosted by the Division of Youth within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government.

“The one-day event, at the Division’s office in Hillsborough, will now be a regular feature to ensure that young people on the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are fully aware of the many opportunities that can be afforded to them,” said Youth Officer Georgina Ray.

Ray says this activity will also be a guide to help young people looking to advance their career, with more than 180 of them now involved in The New Imani Programme.

Meanwhile, the Youth Division recently hosted a panel discussion looking at the impacts of digital technology, the Electronics Crimes law and the Cybercrimes Act. Some of the panellists were well-known lawyer George Prime, Sergeant Francesa Noel of the Royal Grenada Police Force, Shaky Cornwall of the Legal Aid and Counselling Clinic, and former educator Harrison Fleary.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.