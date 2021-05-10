Council Member Mathieu Eugene co-named the intersection of Caton Avenue and Flatbush Avenue as ‘Dr Roy A Hastick, Sr. Way’ in honour of the late Caribbean entrepreneur and founder of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a ceremony at the corner of Lenox Road and Flatbush Avenue on Saturday, 8 May 2021.

In 2020, Council Member Eugene sponsored Intro 2187, voted overwhelmingly by The City Council, to co-name the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Caton Avenue to honour Dr Hastick and his legacy of business leadership.

Council Member Eugene was joined by Dr Eda Harris-Hastick and members of The Hastick family, as well as elected officials, community advocates, clergy leaders, and business advocates who partnered with Dr Hastick during his decades of service to the community.

“Dr Roy A Hastick, Sr. was an outstanding community leader, entrepreneur, and a mentor to so many people in Brooklyn throughout his career,” said Council Member Eugene. “He was a true visionary and a dear friend of the community. His dedication was undeterred by the health struggles he faced in his later years and reinforced his unique legacy of public service. We were all deeply saddened by the loss of Dr Hastick last year, and it is only fitting that we are able to honour his legacy by co-naming this intersection as Dr Roy A Hastick Sr Way.”

Office of Council Member Mathieu Eugene

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.