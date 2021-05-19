The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) is supportive of the initiative to reopen the hotel/accommodation sector, as this represents an opportunity for increased economic activity for the sector and all the supporting sectors, services and mechanisms which are adversely affected and, in many cases, have closed.

Time is running out for these businesses and action must be taken now to save our economy.

The Chamber understands from the medical community that a vaccination strategy is the only visible route to attaining this goal at this time. From the information generally available it is understood that while vaccination will not completely stop the spread of the virus, it is effective in protecting citizens and visitors from serious illness associated with contracting the virus.

Vaccination must remain a personal choice. This is a fundamental right which must be respected.

While many CEOs and business owners have led the way by being vaccinated, employers are urged to continue to engage the Ministry of Health representatives and medical professionals who can provide accurate and up-to-date information to assist employees in making decisions regarding vaccination and ultimately their healthcare.

The health authorities must act with urgency in continuing to address vaccination fears and concerns of the population.

The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce recognises that even in the face of the illness and death statistics from within the region and around the world, there will be individuals who choose NOT to accept a vaccine for Covid-19. These persons must still be respectfully accommodated within our workforce and society. The Chamber implores all to continue to follow the established protocols that have served Grenada very well.

GCIC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.