The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) is in the process of procuring a project vehicle for the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS project).

We kindly ask for quotations for the procurement of a PICK-UP TRUCK with the following specifications:

Minimum requirements – Technical Specification

Status of the car: NEW

Engine Size: minimum 2.0; maximum 2.5

Fuel Type: Diesel

Gear: Manual

Seats: 4-5 seats

Cabin: Double cabin

Seat material: Cloth

Colour (body): White, Black, or Gray

Tyres: All terrain (AT)

Wheels: 4×4 all-terrain

Doors: 4/5 doors

Windows: Electric windows (for driver and co-driver) or all

Climatisation: A/C automatic

Other: ABS; minimum airbags for driver and co-driver; daytime running lights

Guarantee: Minimum 2 years

Please consider, that we are acquiring duty and tax exemptions. The pickup handover will be in Grenada WI. Delivery term is 31 July 2021.

Please send your quotes in US dollars until 11 June 2021 to the following e-mail address: D[email protected].

GIZ

