The German Development Cooperation through the GIZ Project “Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS)” in Grenada is looking for a Senior field data collector.

Required Profile:

Valid driver’s licence and daily access to road-worthy vehicle required

Ability to use smart device (tablet, cell phone) to capture data

Knowledgeable and competent in geography and/ or cartography (map reading)

Ability to collect, analyze and summarize geographic information system (GIS) data

Good understanding of Information Technology, previous experience with mobile spatial data capture application is an advantage

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Exemplary focus, ambition and attention to detail

Business fluency in English

The ability to work outdoors and walking on uneven terrain and in variable weather conditions

National citizen or holder of a valid work permit

Tasks:

The field data collection supervisor will

Identify with the use technical equipment

Give continuing and meticulous attention to detail

Advise on the in-field mapping methodology as necessary

Identification, monitoring and reporting of leaking pipes

Identification and reporting of illegal water connections

Identification of aged/ degraded pipes

Guide a team of 9 assistant data collection

Support the in-field troubleshooting and problem-solving

Ensure data integrity and reliability is maintained in close coordination with field assistant and project team.

Capture and report in writing in-field issues related to technical feedback and effective working on the ground.

Manage and account for the collection, distribution and charging of all GIS hardware and pipe locators on a day-to-day basis.

Ensure each team member is adequately equipped for daily tasks.

In case of emergencies, immediately liaise with NAWASA/GIZ team and relevant authorities on next steps and to ensure the safety and well-being of the team

Overseeing outreach activities, including implementation of awareness measures as directed by the project team

Performs other duties and tasks at the request of management/the project team towards the exemplary implementation of this GIS mapping activity

Information of the Programme

The project is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), and the Government of Grenada. Over 6 years, the Government of Grenada, the Grenada Development Bank and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ) will implement the project’s five components.

The objective of this assignment is to map NAWASA’s assets (pipelines, meters, valves, hydrant, air valves, chambers etc.) to contribute to NAWASA’s improved business and operational workflow. The pipeline mapping will assist NAWASA in enhancing operational efficiencies, as well as the ability to make better decisions in terms of pipeline design.

Timeframe of Employment: July 2021 – October 2021.

Application Information

If you are interested, kindly submit your cover letter and CV and saved under your full name in PDF to: [email protected] no later than 6 June 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – GIS Mapping NAWASA.”

NOTE: Due to the high volume of applications received, we will only contact shortlisted applicants. Thank you for your understanding.

