The Government of Grenada has partnered with Osprey Lines to create better conditions aboard the vessel for the transportation of persons with medical emergencies.

A sickbay area has been outfitted aboard the Osprey shuttle through the collaborative effort. The initiative is geared towards improving the accommodation aboard the vessel for medical patients from Carriacou and Petite Martinique who require transfers to and from Grenada.

Parliamentary Representative and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, said having listened to and understood the cries of the people on the issue of a better facility to accommodate the transfer of medical patients to and from the islands via the Osprey shuttle, the Ministry saw it fit to intervene.

She said the Government of Grenada and Osprey Lines Limited have developed a very strong working relationship over the years and she is happy to be a part of such a major initiative that contributes to the overall enhancement of the healthcare system in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Minister Stewart also noted that the Government of Grenada and Osprey Lines have started the conversation surrounding the resumption of a daily service between the islands.

GIS

