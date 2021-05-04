The Grenada Association of Poultry Producers will host a general meeting of the Association on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 at the Deluxe Cinema, Grenville, St Andrew from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Existing members and other poultry farmers are all invited.

The meeting will provide an update to poultry producers on the current state of affairs with the industry and address plans to revamp the association including fresh elections.

The Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries is scheduled to be present to address the meeting and also hear the concerns of the Association. A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture is also expected to be present at the meeting.

Grenada Association of Poultry Producers

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.