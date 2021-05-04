The Grenada Association of Poultry Producers will host a general meeting of the Association on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 at the Deluxe Cinema, Grenville, St Andrew from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Existing members and other poultry farmers are all invited.
The meeting will provide an update to poultry producers on the current state of affairs with the industry and address plans to revamp the association including fresh elections.
The Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries is scheduled to be present to address the meeting and also hear the concerns of the Association. A representative of the Ministry of Agriculture is also expected to be present at the meeting.
It seems like there has been a lot of positive actions taken by the Association in recent years, they have definitely worked to secure the entire industry when all else failed.
My two cent is that they were not just talking when they saved the industry with feed distribution last year and then continue seek all Poultry farmers interest during this pandemic period.
They deserve the farmers support to fix their issues and grow stronger. A united stand of all farmers is necessary.
Another waste of time because very little will be done based on they track record.
It would have been advisable to have a zoom meeting first to introduce some of their concerns and move on from there.
One thing they are good for is talk but nothing comes out of it.