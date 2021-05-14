The Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCIC) held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 28 April 2021, with some members attending remotely and the Board of Directors attending in person at the GCIC conference room, Frequente Industrial Park. There was a great turnout of members on the Zoom platform who expressed keen interest in the performance of the Chamber during the 2020 year and voiced their support for the plans of the Chamber.

President Emmanuel Duncan gave a comprehensive review of the performance of the Chamber, highlighting the many areas of engagement during the Covid-19 lockdown period. He reported on meetings, consultations and stakeholder engagements with Government and local regional and international agencies and partners. He commented on the continued strong financial performance of the Chamber in 2020, and complimented the excellent and diligent work of the Chamber’s Secretariat, led by the Executive Director, Ms Petipha Lewis-Smith. He also commended her on managing the expenses of the organisation.

The Treasurer, Mr Osmond Henry, in his report gave a snapshot of the Chamber’s performance over the last 5 years which showed steady financial growth and a downward trend in expenses. He highlighted the fact that the Chamber’s income-generating activities apart from members dues and subscriptions, constituted 45% of the overall revenue. The members expressed how very impressed they were with the achievements of the Chamber given the impact of Covid-19 and the limited human and other resources.

Given the fact that the pandemic and lockdown came on the heels of the previous Board of Directors’ appointment, the planned activities of the Board were severely hindered. As a result, the Nominating Committee proposed that the same Board of Directors be reappointed to complete its plans and initiatives. This was unanimously accepted by the membership at the AGM. The reappointed Board of Directors welcomed the addition of 2 new female directors which now increases the number of female directors to 3.

One milestone achievement accomplished at this AGM was the adoption of the amended Articles of Continuance and By-Laws. This was done to accommodate the growth of the Chamber, to facilitate the attainment of current and future objectives requiring the introduction of additional programs and member services and to enact by-laws that truly reflect the organizational structure and evolving operations of the Grenada Chamber.

Emmanuel Duncan, the elected President, in his remarks reiterated the successes of the Chamber despite the challenges faced. He pledged to continue the work of implementing the plans of the Chamber with specific focus on: Improved Branding and PR; Networking and Relationship Building; Growth and Advocacy; Human Resources; Physical Accommodations.

“The Chamber will continue its advocacy for, and provide support to, the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Sector. We will also continue our focus on widening the Chamber’s local, regional and international network, noted President Duncan.

President Duncan complimented the 4 active committees which were reconstituted during 2020 and encouraged members to get more involved in the work of the Chamber; volunteer to serve on committees; make contributions and give feedback; participate in Chamber’s activities; and help shape and contribute to the Chamber’s goal of creating and sustaining an enabling business environment for all members.

The Executive Director, Ms Petipha Lewis-Smith, the Chair of the AGM thanked the outgoing board members for their invaluable service to the Chamber. She also thanked her staff Eudine Thomas and Vivien Radix for their hard work and dedication to achieving the successes of the Chamber, and welcomed to the Secretariat the new Business Development Officer, Athea Dowden. She welcomed the incoming Board of Directors and the two new female directors with eager anticipation of continuing the work of the Chamber.

Appointed Board of Directors for 2021 to 2022:

President – Mr Emmanuel Duncan, Ezone Logistics

1st Vice President – Mr Salim Rahaman, Spice Isle Automotive

2nd Vice President – Mr Kennie John, Antillean Finance & Investment Group

Treasurer – Mr Osmond Henry, Jonas Browne and Hubbard G’da

Director – Mr Nicholas George, Budget Marine Grenada

Director – Mr Eric Williams, Grenlec

Director – Dr Stephen Fletcher, Campeche International Consulting Agency

Director – Mr Collin Francis, Sol EC

Director – Mr Dean Paterson, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

Director – Mrs Michelle Gordon, Keith M. Banfield Co

Director – Mrs Niddica Hankey, Hankey’s Computer Services

Director – Mrs Jo-Anne Hypolite-Peters, The Wireman’s House

GCIC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.