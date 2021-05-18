The Grenada National Reparations Commission (GNRC) will hold its first public lecture on reparations on Wednesday, 19 May at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

The inaugural lecture will be delivered by veteran political activist and convener of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), Dr Ron Daniels. Dr Daniels currently serves as the president of the Institute of the Black World Twenty-First Century based in New York.

Dr Ron Daniels in responding to GNRC’s invitation said, “I am especially honoured to accept the invitation given my engagement with the People’s Revolutionary Government of Grenada via the National Black Independent Political Party — which brought a large delegation to Grenada for All Heroes Day at the height of the Revolution.”

The theme of the public lecture is, Malcolm, Maurice and the Movement for Reparations in Grenada and the purpose of the event is to connect the struggle for reparations to the revolutionary struggle for Black liberation — a struggle that was led by 2 of Grenada’s revolutionary sons: Malcolm X whose mother was born in Grenada and former Prime Minister of Grenada, the late Maurice Bishop. 19 May is also the birthday of Malcolm X.

“This is an important moment for Grenada and the Caribbean region. The fight for reparations for slavery and the legacy of slavery which is still being felt here in Grenada and across the African diaspora is long overdue,” says Chairman of the Grenada National Reparations Commission, Ambassador Arley Gill.

Dr Nicole Phillip-Dowe, another of the commissioners had this to say: “I believe the time has come to amplify and elevate this very important issue here in Grenada. Serious conversations on slavery and the effects of slavery on our citizens are still very uncomfortable conversations for many people in our society.”

Dr Damian Greaves will moderate the public lecture. Dr Greaves is a professor at St George’s University and serves as an advisor to the Grenada National Reparations Commission.

Closing remarks will be delivered by veteran St Lucian journalist and chairman of the St Lucia National Reparation Committee, Earl Bousquet.

To participate in the event, please register at: https://ibw21.org/lecture/. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook and on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfPlQU1tteE

GNRC

