Grenadians are being encouraged to make use of the remaining doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as the country continues the valiant fight against Covid-19.

After 2 record-breaking days in which more than 1,000 people were vaccinated each day, the Ministry of Health wishes to clarify what appears to be a misconception that Monday, 17 May was the final day for vaccination.

The Ministry of Health assures the population that this is not the case. Persons can continue to receive both their first and second doses from the current stock of vaccines. However, the time period between both doses from the current stock will be shorter.

Guidance from the World Health Organisation shows that the doses can be administered between 4 and 12 weeks apart, with the longer duration said to provide a better immune boost.

Minister of Health Honourable Nickolas Steele said there are thousands of doses still available, and he encouraged persons to continue reporting to the vaccination sites.

Minister Steele said, “We were pretty enthused by the vaccination numbers recorded on both Friday and Monday, and we would certainly like to see that momentum continue. The Ministry’s vaccination team will continue to administer the vaccine to persons until the current stock expires on 27 June. Therefore, persons are encouraged to keep showing up at the vaccination sites. We are a long way off from achieving herd immunity but with each additional person vaccinated, we take one step closer to that target.”

Minister Steele gave assurances that Government will continue to source additional supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, 15,738 people have received their first dose of AstraZeneca and 6,855 have received both doses. Persons are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second dose of AstraZeneca.

GIS

