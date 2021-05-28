Titan Property Awards & International Real Estate has announced its winners of the Titan Property Awards 2021, and Hartman Education Enterprise Ltd has won awards in the following categories:

Architecture – Conceptual Architecture – Urban Design Property Development

Titan Property Awards gives professionals from the industry a stage that shines the spotlight on their work for both country and environment The work highlights the best of both worlds: the ingenuity of the designers, and the efforts of the other professionals in this highly modernised industry.

The jury panel consists of leading real estate professionals, whose talents and contributions to both nation and environment are instrumental to building a well-constructed community. These individuals pave the way towards modern construction and architecture, being an integral part of a new modernised society. The submissions are made online and there is the option for electing multiple categories for review. The submissions are assessed anonymously without comparison to other entries in the same category.

The project located at Mt Hartman on the southern tip of the island will include a University Campus, Student Village, Medical Centre, Commercial Areas, Resort, and Wellness Villas. It is being developed by Hartman Education Enterprise Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of a publicly listed company. The development is a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) project.

Titans Property Awards jury cited why Hartman Enterprise was chosen for the Awards: “Through proactive ecological management and development, the project will turn the wetlands into a treasure trove, creating an educational and cultural centre that embodies the highest standards of sustainable design. The project will aim to improve and protect the environment and promote socially integrated and economically sustainable development. Natural and environmentally friendly hydro and light energy resources will be used to minimise waste and carbon emissions. Infrastructure, transportation, management, and support facilities will be integrated to reduce environmental impacts, preserve natural resources and set the standard for sustainable development in Grenada as a best practice.”

Hartman Education Enterprise Ltd is proud to develop a prime first-class, international, educational, eco-friendly, commercially viable, and sustainable product in this very warm embracing, and developing landscape of Grenada.

When we speak of “landscape of Grenada”, we refer to the natural beauty of the island, which matches the spirit of its people, and the progressive business climate by State agencies namely, Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), Customs and Excise, Government Ministries and our primary point of contact, the office of the CBI. We are fully committed to compliance of best practices outlined, and agreed to in our engagement with the Government of Grenada and its people.

Our experience to date has been both positive and progressive on all levels.

Hartman Education Enterprise Ltd

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.