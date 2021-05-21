The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, invites suitable applicants to apply for postgraduate/research studies for the academic year 2021/2022.

Details of the scholarship is accessible via: https://www.tt.emb- japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html

Courses Offered in all Japanese Universities are as follows:

Social Science

Engineering

Medical to Health

Arts

Humanities

NB: There are NO academic fields restrictions

Eligible applicants MUST:

be in good physical and mental health

be a citizen of Grenada

be under 35 years of age

have an undergraduate degree in the relevant field

be willing to study in Japan for the duration of the course

be willing to learn the Japanese language

Documents required:

Application Form and Placement Preference Application Form

Health/Medical Certificate

Academic Transcript for all academic years of university

Certificate of graduation or degree certificate

Recommendation letter from president/dean or academic advisor at current or last university

Abstract Theses

Certificate of language proficiency (in case of attesting competency in Japanese or English)

Recommendation letter from present employer

Field of Study and Research Plan

Photograph(s) showing applicant’s own works of art or a digitally recorded media of music performance (applicants for fine arts or music)

Scholarship Benefits:

Allowance

Education Fees

Travel Expenses

Please read the details of the document requirements and scholarship benefits via:

https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/_mt/2021/04/2022_Guidelines_Research_E.pdf

Application Form:

https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap_stopj-applications_research.html

For further information, please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected]

Applicants are to submit 1 original and 3 copies of each document including downloaded completed application form to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information no later than 26 May 2021.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.