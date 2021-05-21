The Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, invites suitable applicants to apply for postgraduate/research studies for the academic year 2021/2022.
Details of the scholarship is accessible via: https://www.tt.emb- japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html
Courses Offered in all Japanese Universities are as follows:
- Social Science
- Engineering
- Medical to Health
- Arts
- Humanities
NB: There are NO academic fields restrictions
Eligible applicants MUST:
- be in good physical and mental health
- be a citizen of Grenada
- be under 35 years of age
- have an undergraduate degree in the relevant field
- be willing to study in Japan for the duration of the course
- be willing to learn the Japanese language
Documents required:
- Application Form and Placement Preference Application Form
- Health/Medical Certificate
- Academic Transcript for all academic years of university
- Certificate of graduation or degree certificate
- Recommendation letter from president/dean or academic advisor at current or last university
- Abstract Theses
- Certificate of language proficiency (in case of attesting competency in Japanese or English)
- Recommendation letter from present employer
- Field of Study and Research Plan
- Photograph(s) showing applicant’s own works of art or a digitally recorded media of music performance (applicants for fine arts or music)
Scholarship Benefits:
- Allowance
- Education Fees
- Travel Expenses
Please read the details of the document requirements and scholarship benefits via:
https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/_mt/2021/04/2022_Guidelines_Research_E.pdf
Application Form:
https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap_stopj-applications_research.html
For further information, please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected]
Applicants are to submit 1 original and 3 copies of each document including downloaded completed application form to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information no later than 26 May 2021.
GIS
I sure hope we can fill in some of these courses being offered by Japan which is a great opportunity for our students.