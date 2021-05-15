The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government has officially launched its lifeguard coverage of the famous Paradise Beach in Carriacou.

The initiative entails daily beach safety coverage by 3 trained lifeguards at Paradise Beach between 6 am and 6 pm. The lifeguards recently completed lifeguard training and certification with Grenada Lifeguards.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, said with the lifeguard services already being offered on mainland Grenada, Government decided to extend the initiative to Carriacou, following her intervention on behalf of her constituents.

She added that the initiative will significantly enhance safety in the Paradise Beach area and the entire L’Esterre community to some extent, while also enhancing the island’s tourism product.

Minister Stewart expressed appreciation to Grenada Lifeguards for ensuring that the necessary training was done, and she implored upon the lifeguards to do the best they can in serving the community.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.