Fisherfolk at the Gouyave and Melville Street Fish Markets now feel a greater sense of security, with lights fully restored at the facilities.

This was made possible by the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co- operatives, following a recent meeting to listen to the concerns of fishers about safety of their boats and fishing gear. Recommendations made by the fishers were also taken on board by the Ministry.

Following the meeting, the Ministry conducted a site visit to make a thorough assessment of the repair and maintenance work needed at all fish markets on the island. Promptly thereafter, an official request was made to the Financial Complex Ltd. to begin restorative work on the lights at the facilities. That work was completed on 20 May 2021.

Fishers have expressed their appreciation to the Ministry for swiftly addressing their needs, and say they look forward to the other rehabilitative work planned by the Ministry.

In February 2021, the ice machines and cold storage rooms at the Gouyave Fish Market were repaired and made fully functional, as a mitigating measure to temporarily remedy the shortage of ice and lack of adequate cold storage, while awaiting 13 new ice machines procured through a grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives continues to host regular meetings with fishers throughout the nation, and will continue to work expeditiously to enhance and restore all fish markets managed by the Fisheries Division in order to provide a safe and comfortable work environment for quality service and food security for all Fishers and the public.

GIS

