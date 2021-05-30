The Environmental Health Department in the Ministry of Health and Social Security announces the fogging schedule for St David from Monday, 31 May to Friday, 4 June 2021.

The schedule is as follows:

DAYS DATE AREA TIME Monday 31 May Pomme Rose/Mt Agnes 5 pm Tuesday 1 June Marlmount 5 pm Wednesday 2 June Maulti/Content, including Tabor Hill 5 pm Friday 4 June Corinth 5 pm

The Ministry of Health’s annual fogging campaign forms part of a broader strategy to suppress cases of dengue and reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

Health officials are appealing to the public to take all necessary measures to ensure the success of the mosquito suppression exercises, by cooperating with the fogging teams and opening up their homes to allow the fog to enter, so that it can kill the mosquitoes.

Persons with respiratory difficulties such as asthma, are again reminded to stay away from the fog, or inform the fogging team of their respiratory conditions. Beekeepers are also asked to inform the team of any bee-keeping activities in the area to be fogged.

The public is also asked to be mindful of the Mosquito Destruction Act of 1952, which states that they (individuals) are required to keep their premises free of the breeding of mosquito larvae, and that failure to do so can result in them being found guilty of an offense. The penalty for this is a fine of $250 on summary conviction, in the first instance, and $500 for subsequent violations. Please be guided accordingly.

For more information, please contact the Vector Control Department by calling (473) 440- 2095.

