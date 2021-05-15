The Ministry of Labour is continuing its efforts to bring resolution to the current industrial impasse, centred on the 4% wage/salary increase due to public officers.

Minister for Labour Honourable Peter David in his role as mediator for industrial disputes, will meet with representatives of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) and Government’s Negotiating Team on Tuesday, 18 May.

This follows individual meetings between the Minister and the respective parties this week. The discussions, according to the Minister, have been cordial, and invitations have been sent to both parties for Tuesday’s meeting.

At issue is the Government’s deferral of the 4% wage/salary increase for 2021. Under the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2019, the increase took effect in 2020 and Government honoured that commitment throughout the year despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with revenue still below budgeted levels, Government has requested a deferral of the 2021 payment, pending an improvement in revenue collection that will allow it to meet the increased wage bill. The GUT on the other hand, is seeking immediate payment of the 4% increase.

The matter was previously declared deadlocked by the Labour Commissioner who subsequently referred the parties to mediation, hence the Minister’s involvement now.

Meanwhile, talks between the joint negotiating team of the Public Workers Union and the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union and the Government’s Negotiating Team are still at the level of Labour Commissioner Cyrus Griffith. He met with the parties individually this week and next Thursday, a joint meeting is scheduled with both parties.

The meeting at the Ministry of Works conference room will begin at 1pm.

GIS

