Have you been one of the lucky recipients of a gift certificate from the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB)? MNIB has partnered with an anonymous donor to offer gift cards in a programme it is calling Random Acts of Kindness (RAK).

“Times are hard right now, especially for the elderly but also for other people who may have found their earning ability impacted by the effects of Covid on the economy,” says Afia Joseph MNIB’s Chief Executive Officer explaining the reason for the initiative. “This is our small way, in partnership with others, of giving back to the Grenada community.”

Under RAK, persons can purchase gift certificates from MNIB for $30 or more and offer them to random people on the street or in their neighbourhood who may be in need of a little assistance. The gift certificates are currently only redeemable at the MNIB on Young Street in St George’s but Joseph is hoping to extend RAK to other areas of the tri-island state once there are enough donors willing to purchase the certificates and participate in the programme. MNIB matches a portion of the donations offered by the donor thus multiplying the number of gift certificates issued.

“RAK allows me to let the people I share this country with know that others care,” said the anonymous donor. “Maybe it will brighten someone’s day to receive one of these certificates and then they will help someone else in their return in some other way and that contributes to a kinder Grenada.”

The phrase “practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty” was first coined by American writer Anne Herbert in 1982. It went on to spark a global movement of individuals and groups offering little acts of kindness to others and the United States initiated Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February.

“Kindness can make us happier and healthier and can decrease blood pressure while improving self-esteem as various studies show,” says Joseph, “and MNIB, the best place in Grenada for fresh and healthy food, is very much interested in being associated with enhancing all those other good things too. We hope others feel the same way and will join us.”

Persons interested in participating in the RAK programme should contact MNIB’s main office at 440-1791.

MNIB

