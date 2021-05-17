The Marketing & National Importing Board (MNIB) has embarked on a new Farm Contract Programme, which is geared towards the planned production of fresh produce.

Chief Executive Officer Afia Joseph indicated that the programme will address the need for more structure within the agricultural sector, while securing guaranteed markets for farmers. Under the programme, farmers will have the opportunity to negotiate prices, project potential revenue, obtain quality control and technical support. Joseph emphasised the need to plan production and sales of a projected 6.6 million pounds of fresh produce needed to meet market demand.

Joseph cited the cost and availability of farm inputs as major challenges for farmers. Under the Farm Contract Programme, the Board is committed to provide assistance with the necessary inputs required, to ensure that the output requirements under the farm contracts are realised.

The Board is inviting registered farmers to apply for fresh produce production contracts under the Board’s Farm Contract Programme.

Registered farmers are encouraged to obtain application forms at the various MNIB locations or use the electronic application form available on the MNIB Facebook page.

For additional information contact MNIB helpdesk at 473-534-5701/473-440-1791.

Application deadline is 31 May 2021.

