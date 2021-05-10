The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to advise the public, that due to a land slippage in the Hope Vale/Morne Delice vicinity, the road is presently impassable.

As a result of this, residents of St Paul’s, Morne Delice and Perdmontemps, who use this route are advised to use alternative routes as No Entry is permitted in that area.

The Traffic Department thanks everyone for their understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

