Ten police officers from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) who joined in on the humanitarian efforts on St Vincent after the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano will remain for another 3 weeks.

The officers were scheduled to remain in St Vincent for 3 weeks and another batch was to be deployed at their expiration. However, a police release from the said that officers — 2 Sergeants, 2 Corporals, and 6 Constables — who left the island on 18 April will have an extended stay.

“As for now we will not be sending another batch; the first batch will continue, so there is no need for another deployment,” said Officer Kaudina Douglas-McLean at the Community Relations Department.

A news release said that since the arrival of the officers they were involved in the construction of 8 massive mobile storage units that are used as warehouses to store aid supplies sent to the country from donors.

“These officers are in high spirit and continue to carry out their duties in an exemplary manner,” said the release.

As of Thursday, 6 May 2021, the authorities in St Vincent moved the alert level from Red (erupting) to Orange. According to the UWI Seismic Centre, at alert level Orange, the volcano may resume explosions with less than 24 hours notice.

