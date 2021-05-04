Parliamentary Elections Office Public Notice – Representation Of The People Act, Chapter 286a. Official Consolidated List Of Electors as at 31 December 2020.

The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 31 December 2020 will be available for inspection from Thursday, 6 May 2021.

There shall be a 7-day period for claims and objections regarding the list from 6-13 May 2021. The List can be found in each Parliamentary Election Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 13 May 2021.

Everyone and particularly those who registered are advised to inspect the List to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The List should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

Attached is a list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers.

GIS

