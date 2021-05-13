Uncertified skilled men and women between the ages of 16 and 35 are being invited by the National Training Agency (NTA) to apply for scholarships to participate in the Assessment of Prior Learning (APL) Programme to receive CVQ certification in the following occupational skill areas:

Food Preparation & Cookery (CVQ 2)

Food and Beverage – Bar Service (Bartending)

Plumbing (CVQ 2)

Allied Health – Geriatric Care Giver (CVQ 2)

General Construction (CVQ 2)

Interested candidates can complete the application form via the following link https://www.surveylegend.com/s/3adr or online at www.grenadanta.gd. The deadline for applications is Friday, 28 May 2020.

The APL process involves the assessment and certification of workers in industry and self-employed persons who have years of experience, and formal or informal training but no certification in their skill area.

The scholarships are being offered under the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) through the Ministry of Finance. It is funded by the Government of Grenada, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

For more information call the NTA at 435-9092 or 435-9093 or email: [email protected]

NTA

