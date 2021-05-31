Name of person in Public Life who failed to file a declaration of assets, liabilities, income, and interest in relation to property with the Integrity Commission, in accordance with Section 28(2) of the Integrity in Public Life Act No.24 of 2013.

Integrity in Public Life Act No.24 of 2013

In accordance with Section 28 (4) of the Integrity in Public Life Act No.24 of 2013, the Integrity Commission publishes the fact that the following Person in Public Life has failed to file a declaration of assets, liabilities, and income with the Integrity Commission for the period March 2017 – March 2018.

Name Organisation Documents not filed Chè Phillip Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Caricom Affairs Assets, liabilities, income and interest in relation to property

The Commission draws attention to Section 28 (5) which states:

“The Commission may, at any time, after the publication made pursuant to subsection (3), make an ex parte application to the Court for an order directing the person in public life to comply with the provisions of the Act and the Court may, in addition to making such an order, impose such conditions as it thinks fit”.

The Commission further makes reference to Section 46(1)(a) which states that:

“A person who – (a) fails without reasonable cause, to furnish to the Commission a declaration or further particulars which he or she is required to furnish in accordance with the provisions of this Act; commits an offence, and is liable, on conviction on indictment, to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years”.

Dated 25 May 2021

A Anande Trotman Lady Joseph

Chairperson

