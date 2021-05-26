Representation of The People Act, Cap. 286a Addendum to Current List of Electors as at 31 March 2021.

The general public is informed that the Addendum as at 31 March 2021 is published for inspection, the raising of claims, objections and revision. This process is for 7 days from 27 May 2021 to 3 June 2021.

The Addendum can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Please be advised that the closing date for submission of information to the Registration Officer, in connection with any claim for inclusion in the Addendum or objection to any name which should not be included in the Addendum is 3 June 2021.

Everyone and particularly those who registered during the quarter January-March 2021, is advised to inspect the Addendum to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The Addendum should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

A list containing the names of the Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers is attached.

19 May 2021 Elvis Morain (Mr), Supervisor of Elections (AG.)

GIS

