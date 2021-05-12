Prime Minister, Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell continues to play a leading role in encouraging Grenadians to get vaccinated.
Dr Mitchell and his Cabinet colleagues have embarked on a series of outreach efforts, collaborating with the Ministry of Health to host vaccination drives in their respective constituencies.
On Tuesday, more than 60 persons turned out to the Beausejour Community Centre to be vaccinated. Dr Mitchell, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for St George North West, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, during a visit to the site Tuesday morning.
The Prime Minister cited a need for further public sensitisation on vaccination, ensuring that people have access to accurate information and making vaccination available to them within their own community. He described the constituency-based vaccination drive as an important initiative that should be pursued by all persons of influence.
Dr Mitchell said, “As parliamentary representatives, we felt that we should take responsibility to encourage people within our own communities. This is not to say that vaccination is political, it is not. In fact, the opposition needs to take the same approach. Vaccination is about saving lives, regardless of political or other affiliation. We therefore have to get into the communities and make the people more aware of the need for vaccination, and also, to make vaccination more accessible to them.”
With the expiration date for the vaccines looming on the horizon, Dr Mitchell said, given the situation in many countries, even in some very close to Grenada, every effort must be made to utilise the doses available.
He said, “If we go around the country replicating this initiative, we will get additional numbers. We must increase the public relations effort and we ought not to let the vaccines go to waste. Vaccination is key to getting us back to normal. In some countries, demand far outweighs supply; here in Grenada, we have available supply and we should therefore use it.”
The constituency-based Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue across the country in the coming weeks.
To date, more than 13,744 Grenadians have been vaccinated, with 5,775 receiving both doses.
GIS
Hold up…I thought Keith Mitchell had two AstraZeneca Experimental Vaccines already. So why if the Vaccines work and he is protected he is wearing a Face muzzle…. outside. Hahaha, Jeeze! Thats tells you a lot about Grenada government response and this CV19 hysteria.
Grenada is home to St George’s Medical University so why didnt the government team up with them….. and for SarsCov2 that only affects 0.03% of people…. protect the country without destroying basic Freedom and the Economy??? And it was so damn simple.
1. It would have cost little to ditribute to every person with a Care Package of Immune boosting Vitamin C, D3 and Zinc.
2. For those with CV19 symptoms Free access to Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Quercitin.
3. Protect the over 60s with a rapid response medical team issuing the above or taking those with secondary illnesses into medical care. Too easy I guess.
People have been arrested and locked under house arrest and curfew, even locked and fined for going on the beach. People have had their jobs, businesses, the economy, churches and education wrecked and destroyed.
And why? So that an evil bunch of greedy political psychopaths can deny us our Freedom to manage our health care and use our God given Natural Immune System boosted with cheap medicines and supplements…
No thats too easy, they cant make money by injecting us with Experimental Genetic Altering drugs and stacking big money from the suffering they cause.
This was never about Health, its all about money from Lockdowns, Vaccines, Track and Trace and Travel Pass, for an Elite.
Hopefully thinking people will tell Keith Mitchell not just no to his Experimental Vaccines…but hell no.
They have to start looking at the data on the category of people taking the vaccine.
Things like age and status will give a clearer picture as to who the message is reaching.
The next phase is to look at ways of getting the others vaccined.
Offering incentives is another option as we are going through a very difficult period and any help to those who need it is a bonus.