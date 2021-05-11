Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will be part of a regional panel discussing the future of tourism on Tuesday morning.

Dr Mitchell will join his Dominican colleague, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and other distinguished panelists for the High-Level Discussion on The Future of Tourism, What is Next?

The discussion, organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, with Dr Mitchell as the first speaker. The first 30 minutes of the discussion will be brought live by the Government Information Service on Channel 22 and on the GIS Facebook page. The discussion can be viewed in its entirety on the UNDP Facebook page or www.uwitv.org.

The event is being held against the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing environment for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the UNDP letter of invitation to the Prime Minister, Tuesday’s discussion will be the first of a series of 5 Regional Policy Dialogues aimed at discussing the new trends in the tourism sector and the role of MSMEs within the sector.

