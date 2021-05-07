Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell on Thursday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Special Committee set up to review the academic and administrative operations of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre.

Dr Mitchell is Chairman of the 8-member Special Committee of the University Grants Committee which has been tasked with the review process.

In opening remarks at the meeting, Dr Mitchell said that as a graduate of The UWI, he has a strong personal interest in undertaking the review exercise. He said, “I believe I speak for all of us, when I say our commitment to undertake this review exercise is influenced by our high regard for The University of the West Indies, an institution that is dear to our heart. Particularly so, because we have all experienced The UWI’s higher education delivery, and benefited from the value of capacity-building in the development of societies across the Caribbean.”

Acknowledging the significance of the task ahead, and its bearing on the future sustainability of the regional institution, Dr Mitchell said the critical question is whether alternative models or methods can be identified to enable The UWI to continue its role in the education of Caribbean nationals.

Dr Mitchell, a trained statistician, also underscored the importance of appropriate data to facilitate the work of the review committee.

The UWI Centre serves as the coordinating body for the strategic activities of the multi-campus university. It is also responsible for promoting development research of a regional nature; coordinating the quality assurance and accreditation functions of the university system; promoting the university’s international relations, advocacy, and programmes; enhancing the regional and international reputation of the integrated university; and maintaining the regional character and identity of the university in an era when campuses were granted greater autonomy.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.