The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence rehabilitation work on the Old Fort Road in St George’s.

In this regard, one lane will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday, 16 May 2021 for 2 weeks. As such there will be no access to Old Fort Road from the intersection with Lucas Street. Access will only be possible from the intersection with Church Street and Cemetery Hill.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.