Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the promotion of Grenadian Randy Lewis to the position of Financial Controller. Lewis most recently held the position of resort Finance Manager since 2018.

General Manager Peter Fraser in making the announcement stated, “As the newest member of the Executive team, Randy brings a fresh perspective and expertise, an additional asset for the overall success of resort operations during these critical times of tourism recovery.”

“Randy’s extensive knowledge and experience have been honed over the years since he started as an Accounts Clerk in 2000 at the then Grenada Grand Beach Resort [now Radisson]. In 2013, his first opportunity with Sandals arose, when he played a critical role in the introduction of Sandals to Grenada, serving as the Project Accountant during the construction and opening phase for Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa. Since then Randy has mastered the intricacies and standards within Sandals Resorts’ Finance operations, showcasing the highest levels of professionalism, leading to his prior promotions from Accountant to Finance Manager and now, Financial Controller (FC). As a Certified Chartered Accountant and holder of a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from St George’s University, Randy possesses the strong academic background necessary to continue the culture of excellence of the finance department,” Fraser continued.

Fellow executive, Human Resource Manager Stephanie Sylvester is equally confident and proud. “This momentous occasion not only speaks to Randy’s abilities and ambition, but this is yet another example of the attention to local and internal mobility that is sought after and achieved within the Sandals Resorts Group. With him being the first Grenadian to achieve this role of Financial Controller within the Sandals Group, his success is indeed inspiring for us all.”

The new Financial Controller credits his success to his support system throughout his career. “Getting promoted to FC is certainly one of the major highlights of my career. When I joined the hospitality industry 2 decades ago, I heard quite a lot about Sandals Resorts and its reputation for providing top-notch guest experiences. I joined Sandals 8 years ago, and today I am now an executive. I am pleased that Sandals has recognised my contributions through this promotion. It is a testament of the opportunities that our Caribbean people, including us Grenadians have while working within this reputable resort chain. But I could not have done it alone. I thank my team, coworkers, friends, and family for their support. As I take on my new role my intention is to continue developing my team, company, and the Grenadian community as we navigate our way out of the challenges of Covid-19.”

According to HR Manager Stephanie Sylvester, 93% of the resort team is Grenadian, with the main skills gap being within some highly specialised areas. She shared, “Hospitality is so vast, and there are some technical areas that people completely overlook when they think about hospitality, from electrical engineering and architecture to information systems, supply chain management, marketing, culinary arts, and entertainment. We hope to see more local talent with qualifications in more specialised skills in the future.”

Sandals

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.