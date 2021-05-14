More than 1,100 Grenadians received the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday,14 May in what the Ministry of Health has dubbed a record-breaking day.

695 people received their first dose of the vaccine, and 440 received their second dose.

It was the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since Grenada launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive in February.

Friday’s figures bring the total number of Grenadians receiving the first dose to 14,804 while 6,614 people are now fully vaccinated.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles is buoyed by the achievement and said the team will offer vaccination at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium between 9 am and noon on Saturday, 15 May. “We are very pleased with the turnaround and the level of vaccine uptake that we have witnessed today. Because of the increase in demand, we will like to extend the opportunity to the public to come out and get vaccinated on Saturday.”

As recently as last week, health officials had expressed concern about the hesitation by Grenadians to get vaccinated.

Dr Charles said if what was experienced on Friday is sustained, we can get back to some level of normalcy in a shorter period of time.

GIS

