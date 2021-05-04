Republic Bank continues to meaningfully impact communities, through its philanthropic Power to Make a Difference Programme.

The Bank is once again partnering with the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC); this time to convert some of its traditional classroom settings into 20 blended learning rooms, to enable a more effective online educational approach.

The move towards greater use of ICT in the classroom is in direct response to a critical need unearthed by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to enhance the College’s ability to deliver improved teaching strategies and better programme results across various disciplines, including Natural and Related Sciences, Business, Social Science, Arts and Humanities, Hospitality and Building Technology.

Republic Bank is facilitating the preparatory work to 20 classrooms, to accommodate the installation of ICT equipment that will support live streaming, recording and digital storage of classes. The scope of work includes electrical fittings as well as the installation of protective bars to secure the equipment and classrooms, at a financial contribution of $23,000 made available under the Power to Make a Difference programme.

Information Technology Manager Sherman Douglas made the presentation to Ayanna Williams Coordinator of Resource Mobilisation at TAMCC. He commented, “Republic Bank views educational advancement as a major vehicle for reducing poverty. Assisting with this project will help position our sole public provider of tertiary education to fill a widening gap, by producing high quality, skilled labour for our market, through greater use of online learning platforms.”

This latest initiative is a continuance of the Bank and the College collaborating over the years, to help improve the development of our youth, through education. In 2013, the Bank funded the refurbishment of the Mechanical & Engineering Technology Wing of the College, which was destroyed in the passage of Hurricane Ivan, at a financial contribution of $101,000. In 2015, the Bank contributed $10,000 to prepare the Department of Agriculture and Food Science (Mirabeau Campus) to accommodate the introduction of ICT.

At present, 1,944 students are enrolled in various programmes (full and part-time) at TAMCC. We are very pleased to contribute to this improvement in ICT, to enhance the teaching facilities at the College.

