Today, St George’s University (SGU) further confirmed its commitment to safely returning for the August 2021 term by requiring Covid-19 vaccination for all students, faculty, staff, and administrators, vendors, and visitors on campus starting 15 June.

Many organizations throughout the world, and tourism establishments in Grenada which attract international travellers, have implemented similar policies to help keep their employees, communities, and tourists safe.

“There is strong evidence of the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness, and the Covid-19 vaccine is the best way to safeguard the health of our campus community and their families as well as Grenada at large,” said Dr Charles Modica, Chancellor of St George’s University. “Over the last several months we have shared important information through town halls, panel discussions, and videos to raise awareness about vaccines and combat misinformation. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can safely return students, faculty, and staff from different parts of the world to Grenada.”

To help prepare for a smooth transition back to in-person learning and related student support services, enhanced safety measures will be in place, including mandatory wearing of face masks/coverings and increased sanitization of all areas. SGU will continue to partner with the Ministry of Health to host Vaccination Days on campus and promote other convenient locations where students, faculty and staff can get vaccinated.

“We value every member of our SGU community — from the newest to the longest-serving members — whose contributions to the success of our students have been invaluable,” said Dr Richard Liebowitz, Vice-Chancellor of St George’s University. “The decision to require vaccinations to be on campus has been made with safety as our highest priority. Our vaccine requirements are consistent with the actions of other major universities around the world in response to the global pandemic.”

SGU will continue to collaborate with the Government of Grenada to support its public health response to combat the spread of the virus and is committed to creating a safe campus environment as it begins to welcome back students, faculty, and staff.

