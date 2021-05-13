The Government of Grenada in collaboration with the St George’s University (SGU) is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes
- August intake deadline: 15 July 2021
- January intake deadline: 15 November 2021
Undergraduate Medical Programmes
- Pre-Medicine
- Medicine
- Veterinary Medicine
Deadline: 15 November 2021
Nursing Bachelor’s Degree Programme (only in January)
Deadline: 15 November 2021
Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (only for the August intake)
- Business Administration
(a) Multi-Sector Health Management
(b) International Business
(c) Clinical Psychology
(d) Education
Deadline: 15 July 2021
Master’s in Public Health (only for the May intake)
Deadline: 30 March 2022
All applicants MUST:
- first, apply to St George’s University for acceptance.
- be citizens of Grenada.
Scholarship package requirements:
- Scholarship application form
- Two (2) references
- Copy of birth paper and/or passport biodata page
- Certified copies of academic certificates
- Official transcript
- Acceptance letter
- One passport size photograph
Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]
GIS
