The Government of Grenada in collaboration with St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes
- August intake deadline: 15 July
- January intake deadline: 15 November
Undergraduate Medical Programmes – Deadline: 15 November
- Pre-Medicine
- Medicine
- Veterinary Medicine
Nursing Associate Degree Programme (only in January)
- Deadline: 15 November
Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (only for the August intake)
- Business Administration – Deadline: 15 July
- Multi-Sector Health Management
- International Business
- Clinical Psychology
- Education
Master’s in Public Health (only for the May intake) – Deadline: 30 March
All applicants MUST:
- first, apply to St George’s University for acceptance.
- be citizens of Grenada.
Scholarship package requirements:
- Scholarship application form
- Two (2) references
- Copy of birth paper and/or passport biodata page
- Certified copies of academic certificates
- Official transcript
- Acceptance letter
- One passport size photograph
Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]
