The Government of Grenada in collaboration with St George’s University is offering scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals who wish to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Undergraduate Arts & Science Degree Programmes

August intake deadline: 15 July

January intake deadline: 15 November

Undergraduate Medical Programmes – Deadline: 15 November

Pre-Medicine

Medicine

Veterinary Medicine

Nursing Associate Degree Programme (only in January)

Deadline: 15 November

Graduate (MBA) Degree Programmes (only for the August intake)

Business Administration – Deadline: 15 July Multi-Sector Health Management International Business Clinical Psychology Education



Master’s in Public Health (only for the May intake) – Deadline: 30 March

All applicants MUST:

first, apply to St George’s University for acceptance.

be citizens of Grenada.

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application form

Two (2) references

Copy of birth paper and/or passport biodata page

Certified copies of academic certificates

Official transcript

Acceptance letter

One passport size photograph

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the respective deadlines mentioned above.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 440-2737/2738 or email [email protected]

GIS

