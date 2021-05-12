The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) extends our profound gratitude to the citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and in the diaspora in what was a show of unwavering brotherly support for our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines following the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano on Friday, 9 April 2021.

On Saturday, 10 April 2021, the Agency issued an urgent call for water and other relief supplies, a call answered in the most impassioned way that to date records of received relief supplies show over 5,000 cases of water, and donations of medication, foodstuff, sanitary and cleaning supplies received and recorded by the Agency.

Reports coming from St Vincent indicate that over 90% of their water system is operational, therefore the desperate need for water no longer exists but the focus now is on other essential products needed in ensuring displaced families are much more comfortable in their temporary shelter arrangement.

Based on the needs list provided by St Vincent and the Grenadines/CDEMA the Agency issues an appeal for donation of the following items:

Adult diapers

Baby clothes – newborn

Baby diapers – mostly newborn but some other sizes

Baby formula

Baby wipes

Bottled eyewash

Brooms – hard and soft

Buckets

Cleaning cloths

Face goggles

Feminine hygiene supplies

Garbage bags – black large/jumbo

Hand sanitiser refills bulk size (cases)

Heavy-duty latex cleaning gloves

Mops

Powder-free examination latex gloves (cases)

Raincoats

Reflective vests neon green

Respirator filters

Respirator masks

Shovels

Ventolin MDI

Ventolin respirator solution 20ml bottles

Water boots

Water purification tablets

White helmets

Persons wishing to make cash donations can make deposits to the National Disaster Relief account #121004900 at the Grenada Cooperative Bank.

Let us lend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.