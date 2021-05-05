by Linda Straker

Offence carries a maximum sentence of 5 years on summary conviction or 10 years on indictable conviction

In 1999 Charles was charged with seditious libel by police

Police have confirmed that as part of an active investigation following a complaint filed by retired Dorsett Charles, one man is facing a criminal offence that carries a maximum sentence of 5 years on summary conviction or 10 years on indictable conviction.

“We can confirm that we received a complaint from the said gentleman. It is not classified as a robbery, it is classified as Fraudulent Breach of Trust based on the circumstances surrounding the entire incident,” said Kaudina Douglas-McLean officer attached to the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

Facing the charge of Fraudulent Breach of Trust is Stanley Charles, a broadcaster who in 1999 was charged with seditious libel by police after he made certain claims against then Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell on a radio programme. Charles is set to appear at the magistrate court on 18 May 2021. He is currently on bail.

According to the 2012 Revised Criminal Code, a person commits the offence of Fraudulent Breach of Trust if “he dishonestly appropriates a thing, the ownership of which vests in him as trustee for another person.”

Charles is accused of dishonestly appropriating thousands of dollars that were vested in him by Dorsett Charles who weeks earlier had received a financial settlement from Government after the court ruled in his favour over a matter that went to Court more than 20 years ago.

The 2012 Revised Criminal Code says that on summary conviction any individual facing that charge is liable to a fine not exceeding $15,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 5 years, or to both; while as an indictable offence, the maximum penalty is 10 years imprisonment.

