by Linda Straker
- State of Emergency set to be extended until November 2021
- Police will be stepping up on enforcing all clauses in current regulations
- Curfew from midnight to 4 am
- Quarantine Act Regulations and Public Health Act Regulations also enforced
Grenada’s State of Emergency which is scheduled to expire on 14 July 2021 is set to be extended until November 2021.
Members of the Lower House of Parliament or the House of Representatives will be approving the extension during a sitting scheduled for 21 May 2021. The document for the extension is already in the hands of members.
As a result of the State of Emergency, the Emergency Powers Act is activated and the regulations under this piece of legislation are the primary legal guidelines for the movement of citizens and the operation of businesses.
Some restrictions under the current state of emergency are a curfew from midnight to 4 am; citizens must wear a face mask or face covering when in public; businesses are to close or shut down operation at 10 pm; there shall be no social gathering without permission while weddings and funerals are only allowed a total of 20.
However, the Covid-19 Committee and the Police can grant special permission to any individual or organisation that is desirous of having a one-off event that falls beyond the regulations.
During last Tuesday’s post-cabinet briefing, Superintendent Vannie Curwen officer in charge of the Community Relations of the Royal Grenada Police Force said that the force will be stepping up on enforcing all the clauses in the current regulations. The regulations provide for the Police to issue tickets for violations of the regulations.
The State of Emergency is part of Grenada’s strategy to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the first quarter of 2020. Grenada has recorded 161 Covid-19 positive cases since the first person was diagnosed in March 2020.
Besides the Emergency Powers regulations, the 2 other legislations enforced as part of control measures are the Quarantine Act Regulations and the Public Health Act Regulations.
Violators of the Emergency Powers regulations can be fined a maximum of EC$1,000 or 12-months imprisonment; violators of the quarantine regulations can be fined a maximum of EC$25,000 or 6-month imprisonment while the maximum penalty under the Public Health Act is a fine not exceeding $500 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
269
2021 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (Amendment) SRO. 20
(No. 3) Regulations
GRENADA
STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS NO. 20 OF 2021
In exercise of the powers conferred under section 4 of the Emergency
Powers Act, Chapter 88 for the purposes of section 17 of the
Constitution, the Cabinet of Grenada makes the following
Regulations–
(Gazetted 10th May, 2021).
1. Citation. These Regulations may be cited as the
EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (AMENDMENT) (NO. 3)
REGULATIONS, 2021,
and shall be read as one with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2021,
SRO No. 3 of 2021 hereinafter referred to as the “principal Regulations”.
2. Amendment of regulation 6 of principal Regulations. Regulation 6 of the
principal Regulations is amended in subregulation (2) by deleting the number “10:00”
after the words “open after” and substituting therefor the number “11:00”.
Made this 10th day of May, 2021.
RUTH E. ROUSE
Secretary to the Cabinet.
GRENADA
PRINTED BY THE GOVERNMENT PRINTER, AT THE GOVERNMENT
PRINTING OFFICE, ST. GEORGE’S
Why you continue to post that there is NO COVID on Grenada then??? You are not doing enough testing of locals or promoting the current list of symptoms and asking for those experiencing these symptoms to report fir testing and self isolate while doing so. Just stating no active cases that you know about is not a confirmation of no covid. The new variants are fast and deadly and killing those in their 30’s. More transparency, get some Moderna vaccines for the younger people as we have seen the seniors do well with AstraZeneca for those over 55. Stop all the garbage information being spread about the virus and the vaccines.
Who Hear Tell The Others.
Please inform the public by handing out a flier with these regulations and associated fines. These fines are substantial and is a deterrent and should be well established in the minds of the public. Please who hear tell the others.