by Linda Straker

State of Emergency set to be extended until November 2021

Police will be stepping up on enforcing all clauses in current regulations

Curfew from midnight to 4 am

Quarantine Act Regulations and Public Health Act Regulations also enforced

Grenada’s State of Emergency which is scheduled to expire on 14 July 2021 is set to be extended until November 2021.

Members of the Lower House of Parliament or the House of Representatives will be approving the extension during a sitting scheduled for 21 May 2021. The document for the extension is already in the hands of members.

As a result of the State of Emergency, the Emergency Powers Act is activated and the regulations under this piece of legislation are the primary legal guidelines for the movement of citizens and the operation of businesses.

Some restrictions under the current state of emergency are a curfew from midnight to 4 am; citizens must wear a face mask or face covering when in public; businesses are to close or shut down operation at 10 pm; there shall be no social gathering without permission while weddings and funerals are only allowed a total of 20.

However, the Covid-19 Committee and the Police can grant special permission to any individual or organisation that is desirous of having a one-off event that falls beyond the regulations.

During last Tuesday’s post-cabinet briefing, Superintendent Vannie Curwen officer in charge of the Community Relations of the Royal Grenada Police Force said that the force will be stepping up on enforcing all the clauses in the current regulations. The regulations provide for the Police to issue tickets for violations of the regulations.

The State of Emergency is part of Grenada’s strategy to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the first quarter of 2020. Grenada has recorded 161 Covid-19 positive cases since the first person was diagnosed in March 2020.

Besides the Emergency Powers regulations, the 2 other legislations enforced as part of control measures are the Quarantine Act Regulations and the Public Health Act Regulations.

Violators of the Emergency Powers regulations can be fined a maximum of EC$1,000 or 12-months imprisonment; violators of the quarantine regulations can be fined a maximum of EC$25,000 or 6-month imprisonment while the maximum penalty under the Public Health Act is a fine not exceeding $500 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

