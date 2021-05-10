The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of May 2021.
- 7: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax
- 10: Gaming Tax
- 17: Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licences
- Vehicle Registration Numbers with Plural Letters: 501—750
- Vehicle Registration Numbers with Single Letters: 5001—7500
- 20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable
- 31: Income Tax Returns for Fiscal Year ending 28 February 2021
- 31: Personal Income Tax & Corporation Tax Instalments Due and Payable
NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.
Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.
All taxes can be paid online. Log on to pay.gov.gd to pay Drivers and Motor Vehicle Licences and Property Tax and taxservices.gov.gd to pay all other taxes.
Payments can also be made at the Ministry of Finance or any District Revenue Office.
For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via telephone: 435-1905 or email: [email protected]. Also follow us on Instagram @grenadainlandrevenue and our YouTube page, Inland Revenue Division Grenada.
Now we have the reminder being issued via the main platform so that the general public don’t have any excuses to not pay their taxes.
In saying that why there is no mention of ministers taking a pay cut to ease the pressure on the government who has no opposition therefore it is a win win situation.