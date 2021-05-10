The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of May 2021.

7: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax

17: Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licences Vehicle Registration Numbers with Plural Letters: 501—750 Vehicle Registration Numbers with Single Letters: 5001—7500

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

31: Income Tax Returns for Fiscal Year ending 28 February 2021

31: Personal Income Tax & Corporation Tax Instalments Due and Payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

All taxes can be paid online. Log on to pay.gov.gd to pay Drivers and Motor Vehicle Licences and Property Tax and taxservices.gov.gd to pay all other taxes.

Payments can also be made at the Ministry of Finance or any District Revenue Office.

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via telephone: 435-1905 or email: [email protected]. Also follow us on Instagram @grenadainlandrevenue and our YouTube page, Inland Revenue Division Grenada.

GIS

