The Ministry of Infrastructure Development informs the general public that the Balthazar Road will be closed from 6 am to 11:59 pm on Sunday, 30 May 2021.

However, on Monday, 31 May the road will be reopened to one lane of traffic on the Balthazar Road as work proceeds in the area. This closure is necessary to facilitate the demolition of a retaining wall in the area.

In this regard, the general public is advised to use the road through La Digue (which connects Carlton Junction to Birchgrove) when travelling between Grenville and St George’s via the Grand Etang Road.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

