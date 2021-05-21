The Thai Government under the Thailand International Postgraduate Programme (TIPP), in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, invites suitable applicants to apply for master’s degree scholarships for the academic year 2021.

The TIPP scholarships focus on development under 5 themes, namely:

Food Security

Climate Change

Public Health

Topics related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP)

Eligibility

All applicants MUST:

be in good physical and mental health

be willing to study in Thailand for the duration of the course

study full time and NOT be allowed to change the programme topic/study plan (part-time employment is not allowed)

not be allowed to bring any family members to stay with them during study

be working in the government sector or in the area related to the course provided

have a bachelor’s degree and/or professional experience in the related field or related to graduate degree

be less than 50 years of age

be willing to follow all TICA rules and regulations

More details of the scholarship information can be accessed via the following link:

https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th/en/page/cate-7115-what-is-tipp

2021 Programme and Course Details:

TIPP is offering ONLY 14 Programmes for 2021 , being No. 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14,

, being 15, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 which is accessible via this link:

https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th/en/content/tipp-2021

Application Form:

The candidates must fill in the online application form on TICA website: Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA); Menu: Fellowships and Scholarships; Sub-menu: Thailand International Postgraduate Programme, Click on: TIPP 2021

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxDIXEpWSeSMGy19NyV6uZDczFtsghU0Lwv 98pAjGyqfr6g/viewform

Please prepare 1 original with 3 copies of each document as follows:

TIPP application form (Download at: http://www.tica.thaigov.net/main/en/relation/75500-TIPP-Application-form.html) Medical report Three (3) Passport size photos Certified copy of Passport (Bio-data page) Certified copy of Birth Certificate Transcript of bachelor’s degree Certificate of bachelor’s degree English test score (e.g., TOEFL, IELTS) Three (3) recommendation letters Thesis proposal or other documents (as university requests)

Benefit to Awardees:

Return economy class air ticket and airport pick-up service Monthly subsistence, settlement, books, and thesis allowance Visa arrangement Tuition fee Insurance

For further details on these benefits, please download “Guidelines for TIPP” via the link provided hereunder and read carefully:

https://tica-thaigov.mfa.go.th/en/page/99196-guidelines-for-tipp-how-to-apply

For further information please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource, at telephone numbers 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected]

Applicants are to submit 1 original and 3 copies of each document including the downloaded completed application form to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information no later than 26 May 2021.

Ministry of Education and Human Resource

