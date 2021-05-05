The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) extend congratulations to our very own Anderson Peters of Grenville, Grenada, for his outstanding performance at the Oregon Relay Meet in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Twenty-three-year-old Peters, being the only Caribbean representative in his field, placed first in the Men’s Javelin event with a distance of 82.72m, his season’s best.

Peters, who is the current Javelin World Champion and multiple CARIFTA games champion, continues to excel in his field bringing high-profile recognition to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. He follows in the footsteps of former World 400m Indoor Champion, Alleyne Francique and Olympic 400m Gold Medallist, Kirani James.

“We applaud the world-class performances of our athletes and recognise that they continue to elevate the profile of our country globally. Their efforts are significant contributions to the continuous development and future of Sports and Tourism exposure and an invaluable inspiration to our young people of just how much they can achieve when they pursue their talents passionately. We once more extend our congratulations to Anderson Peters,” commented Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Climate Resilience and the Environment.

