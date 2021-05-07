The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the public that due to construction work taking place on the Cherry-Hill Feeder Road Project in Carriacou, there will be an interruption in vehicular traffic around the Cherry-Hill Bus Stop area within the period of Monday, 10 to Monday, 24 May 2021.

The road will remain accessible. However, motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

Emergency vehicles are also advised to utilise the Belair into Belvedere Road as an alternative route for emergencies.

The ministry solicits the cooperation and understanding of all motorists.

GIS

