The public is informed that due to construction work taking place on the Cherry-Hill Feeder Road Project in Carriacou, the Bogles into Cherry-Hill Road, specifically in the vicinity of the Cherry-Hill Bus Stop, will be closed from Thursday, 20 May to Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government advises all motorists to utilise the Belair into Belvedere Road as an alternative route when traversing to and from the northern communities.

The ministry solicits the cooperation of all motorists.

GIS

