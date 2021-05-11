The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists, that one lane of Coconut, Mt Parnassus Public Road, St George, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, 12 May 2021 for a period of 1 week.

The Ministry of Works intends to remove a large boulder in the vicinity.

The Traffic Department and the Ministry of Works thank the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconveniences that may be caused.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.