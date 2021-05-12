The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to announce the launch of the UNESCO Young Professional Programme 2021, which aims at enriching and diversifying UNESCO by attracting young talented professionals to the Secretariat.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a National of Grenada

32 years of age (maximum) as of 31 December 2021, i.e. born on or after 1 January 1990

Holding an advanced university degree (Masters or equivalent), with a specialisation or a major in the following areas: Education, Culture, Communications, Social and Human Sciences, Business Administration, Accounting/Finance, Law, International Relations

Fluent English or French. Knowledge of both working languages would be an asset. Knowledge of Arabic, Chinese, Russian or Spanish would be an additional asset.

Selection will also be based on the organisation’s core values of integrity, professionalism, respect for diversity and commitment to UNESCO’s mandate, and to the wider UN system. An initial professional experience would be an asset but is not mandatory.

The selected candidates, if successful through all the stages of the application process, will be appointed as UNESCO staff members on a regular fixed-term contract at P-1/P-2 level. Assignments may be either at headquarters or in a field office. The renewal of their contract will depend on the evaluation of their performance during the first 9 months probationary period.

The preliminary list of identified P-1/P-2 opportunities and a succinct profile of each is outlined in ‘ANNEX.’

Interested candidates are asked to submit a curriculum vitae using a freestyle template of a maximum of 2 pages, along with copies of university certificates, in order to be considered for pre-selection. This must be done NO LATER THAN 2 AUGUST 2021, and submitted to the:

Secretary–General

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs, and Information

Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens

St George’s, Grenada

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (473) 440 2737/440 3162

PLEASE NOTE:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

In the framework of the papersmart policy applied by UNESCO, eligible candidates are asked to submit applications electronically.

