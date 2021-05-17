Pat Bruno, a Grenadian-American citizen was arrested and charged for violating Grenada’s Covid-19 regulations after he failed to quarantine as per regulation.

The individual arrived in Grenada on Saturday, 15 May 2021, boarded a taxi that took him to Mardigras, St George, where he allegedly mingled with several members of that community and surrounding areas, instead of proceeding to his approved quarantine site. He was later arrested and charged by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Bruno was charged for the offence of Breach of Quarantine on Sunday, 16 May 2021. He was granted bail in the amount of $2,000 with one surety, and is scheduled to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 20 May 2021.

RGPF

